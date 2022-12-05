Bartender Challenge serves up $300 for GO Art!

A battle of the publishers this weekend came close to a tie, pitting former Daily News publisher Tom Turnbull against Howard Owens, publisher of The Batavian. The match-up was for GO Art!'s Bartender Challenge, a fundraiser for the Batavia-based nonprofit.

After about two dozen patrons participated, the total tips were counted: $164 for Turnbull and $159 for Owens. All in good fun, it ended well with a contribution of $323 for Genesee-Orleans Regional Arts Council.

Photos by Stephen Ognibene.