Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

December 5, 2022 - 12:57pm

Bartender Challenge serves up $300 for GO Art!

posted by Joanne Beck in news, GO ART!, batavia.

65791532-c08f-43e2-a6d5-84dff7672a01.jpeg

A battle of the publishers this weekend came close to a tie, pitting former Daily News publisher Tom Turnbull against Howard Owens, publisher of The Batavian. The match-up was for GO Art!'s Bartender Challenge, a fundraiser for the Batavia-based  nonprofit.

After about two dozen patrons participated, the total tips were counted: $164 for Turnbull and $159 for Owens. All in good fun, it ended well with a contribution of $323 for Genesee-Orleans Regional Arts Council. 

2bee9ee3-d584-4fc1-9635-7338f4ba91f2.jpeg

c292a61f-96b8-43c8-b126-0afb82929b71.jpeg

9dafb7bf-5524-4458-9d6f-52f4b158e027.jpeg

6505400b-6186-41dd-b45f-07f1ee568bc5.jpeg

f4b853ca-5eb5-4860-b810-c85779653cbc.jpeg

Photos by Stephen Ognibene.

 

Copyright © 2008-2022 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button

News Break