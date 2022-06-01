Batavia arts organization honors late actor's contributions

GO ART! tipped a hat in recognition of the late Lance Anderson’s contributions to the theater arts world with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Batavia-based nonprofit honored Anderson during its annual Genean Awards dinner this past weekend.

Anderson, an avid theater buff and longtime member, board member and president of the Lake Plains Players, died in April 2021 due to complications from a stroke.

He was an active theater performer and director, and he helped to grow the Lake Plains Players and expand the group’s season. Anderson also helped the beginnings of a summer youth program to get going. Anderson expanded the Players’ productions in the summer to include recitals and a children’s theater camp.

Anderson grew up in Orleans County and caught the theater bug in the early 1980s. He attended Fredonia State College to study voice and became a private vocal teacher while remaining entrenched in the local community theater group Lake Plains Players.

He was a regularly sought out clinician for master classes and workshops, and he also worked with several other theater groups in the area.

“Lance instilled a love of theater and singing into so many people and has left a legacy that will carry on, hopefully for generations to come,” said Vocal Music and Arts Teacher Jennifer Neroni-Trupo.

Top photo: The late Lance Anderson doing what he loved during a scene as Charlie Brown. Submitted photos.