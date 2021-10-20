Batavia City School District audit slated for Board of Education meeting this week

Freed Maxick CPAs representative Christian Townes is expected to review the city school district’s audit during a presentation to the Board of Education this week.

The board’s meeting is set for 6 p.m. Thursday at Batavia High School’s library, 260 State St., Batavia.

The board is slated to accept and approve the final audited report, basic financial statements, and audited extra classroom activity financial statements ending June 30, 2021.

Time is allotted for public comments before the audit and several other presentations from district officials: Trisha Finnigan with an operations update; Scott Rozanski with a financial summary report; Kylie Tatarka with a student ex-officio report; and Scott Bischoping with an interim superintendent’s update.

Other orders of business include votes to approve several personnel-related retirements, resignations, leaves of absence, transfers, and new hires; a Memorandum of Agreement between the Batavia Custodial Association and the city school district; and an agreement between the district and Otis Elevator Company for the repair of the middle school elevator.

An inter-municipal agreement between Livonia Central School District and the Batavia district for shared remote/digital learning; and a revised agreement with Mary Cariola Children’s Center will also be up for a vote.

The board is also expected to discuss and vote on a proposal from Campus Construction Management to conduct a feasibility study on the potential renovation costs of Batavia Middle School. The proposed cost is $3,875 and would include the impact a renovation would have on other district buildings.

Board meetings may also be viewed online at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8JI99xyBJt1sGdRzmCW2Kg

Anyone who would like to speak during a meeting may complete this form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScyKRcezlrZtf_o2bN8j7DyfLhYxYrDfGl3tYJyoeTJ87ZuKQ/viewform