Batavia City Schools board given surprise visit this week

Newly elected school board President John Marucci (pictured above) was happily surprised by some guest visitors Monday evening.

Groups of primary, intermediate, middle and high school students attended Batavia City School board's meeting to honor members for School Board Recognition Week.

"It was great being recognizedIt for being a member of the Batavia City School District Board of Education," he said to The Batavian Tuesday. "It was awesome to see all of those students at the meeting last night. We had students from Jackson do a cheer, JK students read personalized letters of appreciation, students from BMS thanked us, while a student from BHS read a lovely thank you card."

It was likely one of the biggest turnouts for a school board meeting. Students also presented the board with a Certificate of Appreciation.

The New York State School Boards Association recognizes October 17-21 as School Board Recognition Week in order to "promote awareness and understanding of the important work performed by local school boards."

Superintendent Jason Smith was in on the secret visit and introduced the group to board members. The current 2022-23 board includes Marucci, who was elected in July along with Vice President John Reigle, Alice Ann Benedict, Barbara Bowman, Jennifer Lendvay, Chezeray Rolle and Korinne Anderson.

“Our schools are the bedrock of our Batavia community,” Smith said. “Our Board of Education members devote countless hours, make important decisions, and are committed to keeping BCSD operating at a very high level. Their dedication to accountability, transparency, and to our community is inspiring. We thank them for their service.”

According to the district, Batavia's Board of Education is responsible to the State of New York and the City of Batavia residents for the education of public school students, with a role that includes: Working with the superintendent to create a district vision and set goals.

Review, modify, and approve all district policies.

Adopt a budget and present it to voters for approval. It also sets school tax rates within legal limits.

Hire, supervise, and support the superintendent. Marucci encourages others to run for the Board of Education. "It is very satisfying knowing you are helping to make our schools and Batavia community better by supporting the students, staff and leadership in their efforts to reach their goals," he said. "It was truly a wonderful presentation by the students -- on behalf of the entire board, we want to say thank you!"

The group is just beginning to work on the 2023-24 budget, and will continue to do so during the next few months, he said.

"That will be a priority moving into the New Year," he said.

For more information on the BCSD Board of Education, click here.

Photos submitted by Batavia City School District.