Batavia City Schools residents given opportunity for feedback during public hearing this week

Batavia City School residents are invited to ask questions and share concerns this week about a proposed pump replacement for $57,583.52.

A hearing to review the replacement of condensate pumps at Batavia Middle School, and a related transfer of funds from the Repair Reserve Fund, has been scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at the Batavia High School library, 260 State St., Batavia.

A condensate pump is a specific type of pump used to extract the water produced in heating, cooling or refrigeration equipment, such as furnaces and air conditioners. The city’s Board of Education is expected to vote on the proposed project contract and transfer of funds during the regular board meeting to follow. Anyone wanting to speak during the hearing may sign up before it begins, and speakers are limited to three minutes each.

District residents also have an opportunity to address more general district concerns or ask questions at the beginning of the regular meeting. Agenda items include board votes on contracts or memorandums of agreement with Firland Management/Batavia Ice Arena to allow use by Batavia Notre Dame United Hockey Team for practices and games; Notre Dame Board of Directors for interscholastic boys and girls swimming; and the school districts of Pembroke and Byron-Bergen for shared opportunities and resources for Winterguard.

Additional agreements to be voted on include those with Attica Central School District for interscholastic wrestling and for the professional services of Kimberly Gingrich for bilingual psycho-educational evaluations.

The agenda also includes presentations from Middle School Interim Principal Nate Korzelius, Business Administrator Scott Rozanski, Interim Superintendent Scott Bischoping, and Student Ex-Officio Kylie Tatarka.

Summary reports from the committees on Special Education and Preschool Special Education and board votes on resignations and appointments of several teacher aides SOAR staff members, long-term substitute teachers and bus, breakfast duty, detention, athletic, custodial, and Nutritional Services positions.

These meetings will be live-streamed via YouTube.com at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8JI99xyBJt1sGdRzmCW2Kg