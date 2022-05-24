Batavia honors dedicated service, a centenarian and a good neighbor

City Council President Eugene Jankowski expresses appreciattion for the "awesome ceremony" earlier Monday that honored retired police officers and placed flags at the graves of officers who have died. He read a proclamation in honor and memory of those Batavia City Police officers who have "committed to the preservation of life and property," he said, risking their lives to provide protection while serving the cause of justice.

"The officers of the City Police Department accept the profound responsibility and work to uphold our laws, safeguard our rights and freedoms and serve on the frontlines in the fight against crime in an effort to keep our neighborhoods safe. Many of the officers dedicated several years serving the residents of the city of Batavia, most serving longer than 20 years.," Jankowski said. "Their service to the city meant time away from their families and loved ones in order to protect the community; that's a token of safeguard. Each year the city of Batavia will recognize the dedicated brave officers who have been named ever since retiring from the police department by placing flags at each officer's graveside in remembrance of their service with the city. "

There weren't enough words he could say to show his gratitude for how "they provide a safe place for us to live, work and play," Jankowski said.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart," he said.

Helen Ada Smith was honored Monday for her lifelong residency and contributions to the City of Batavia. City Councilwoman Tammy Schmidt read the proclamation that acknowledged Smith's years as a devoted wife, wonderful mother, active church member, award recipient and much more.

"She has demonstrated in countless ways her dedication to the welfare of others and respect for people from all walks of life and all ages," Schmidt said. "She is uplifting the most eventful century in this world's history ... and has been a force for good."

Nick Zinni found it difficult to complete some of his remarks during a proclamation event Monday at City Hall.

Batavia City Council presented Zinni -- a lifelong resident of Batavia and an "exemplary community and neighborhood volunteer" -- the honor as a Redfield Parkway Association member. It wasn't the honor itself that got him choked up, but the woman he felt deserved so much praise: a fellow Redfield Parkway neighbor who died three years ago to the day, May 24.

Zinni's community service has been "an integral part of the overall spirit of the city," City Councilman Bob Bialkowski said, reading the proclamation.

"We don't see much of that anymore," he said. "We honor those who generously give their time and talents to improve their conditions.

The recipient was selected for the scripted plaque due to his self-appointed responsibilities for the holiday tree displays on Redfield beginning in the mid-2000s, from collecting the money, purchasing the trees, and organizing pickup and drop off to each resident to arrive at the festive finale of a decorated and lit tree on every front lawn.

He humbly accepted the plaque, but not without some shared credit.

"There's two points I'd like to make. One is battling to an agreement that 'things that you've done on the street,' and I did not do them alone. It is a community. Kathy used to say you can only say very often this community has made short work. So the holiday launch for us the flags that go up every holiday throughout the year, and our freedoms, our loved ones that aren't with us any longer. The flowers and the colors and the term circles and medians, all those kinds of things are done by green, many people in the in this recognition really belongs to them," he said. "The second point is, if there's a single individual that this belongs to, it's Kathy Owen. It's hard. It's ironic that we lost Kathy three years ago today. And I miss my friend badly. But she she was my mentor. And she provided me a perfect role model. If I've done anything successful it is because of Kathy, and I'd like you to remember that."

Photos by Joanne Beck