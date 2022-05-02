Batavia icon leaves community with fond memories, significant impact, from her work

When it came to words and action, Catherine Roth respected each for its place in society.

Whether her efforts were for guidance of youth, beautification of a landscape, advocacy of a historical landmark or to correct the label of a piece of Batavia architecture, Roth’s head and heart were in the right place. When it came to doing any actual physical work on a project, Roth was there too, pitching in to help.

She had deep convictions and stood up for what was right, said the Rev. Roula Alkhouri of Batavia’s First Presbyterian Church.

“Catherine was a very strong and yet compassionate woman. She cared about the common good … and preserving the history and character of Batavia,” Alkhouri said Friday to The Batavian. “Catherine always spoke her mind but was also willing to listen to other points of view. She was ahead of her time on many social issues. She took history very seriously and often taught us about the Civil War and the history of Batavia and Western New York. Catherine experienced a lot of loss in her life but stayed strong and resilient. In fact, her losses often motivated her for action and for advocacy.”

Roth died this week while residing at an assisted living facility in Albany. As one of triplet sisters, the Batavia native made her mark here in many ways, from swimming lessons and advocacy of historical treasures to board participation and planting flowers. Roth had a hand in many projects and organizations throughout Genesee County.

She was behind the effort to secure the listing of First Presbyterian and Batavia Cemetery for the National Register of Historic Places, helped to save the former Engine House and St. James Episcopal’s adjacent rectory, served on multiple nonprofit boards, provided her eloquent insight and, perhaps most importantly, wasn’t afraid to do the hard work.

Bill Kauffman, Elba author and screenwriter, who had taken swimming lessons in Roth’s pool back in the day, knows well of her contributions. In the mid-1960s, when Batavia’s city fathers were making “the catastrophic decision to embrace Urban Renewal,” she stepped up her advocacy chops.

“She was the passionate and articulate leader of those who spoke up for the preservation and the history and integrity of Batavia,” Kauffman said. “She warned that Urban Renewal would be a disaster as well as an insult to our ancestors, and she was right.”

Her “prophetic voice” aside, Roth was also a “tireless volunteer” who did, quite literally, get her hands dirty, he said.

“In her 80s she was working in the old Batavia Cemetery on Harvester, helping to right toppled tombstones and cursing gopher holes--and suffering numerous bouts of poison ivy,” Kauffman said. “She planted and tended flowers at Dwyer Stadium, where she and her husband Larry were constant presences over the years. The Landmark Society, the Hospital League, the ARC; they all benefited tremendously from Catherine's hard work.”

Speaking of swimming lessons, Kauffman also shared that Roth informed his wife, Lucine “that I was the worst student she ever had,” he said. “This illustrates two of her outstanding qualities: she embodied the volunteer spirit, and she told it like it was.” Roth had no fear communicating what she felt was right, even in the face of being called out for being a pushy woman. She even contacted a reporter or two and chided them on the misuse of a particular word or piece of history.

Roth’s long list of accomplishments includes being a founding board member of the Landmark Society in 1964, spearheading the publication of “The Architectural Heritage of Genesee County,” serving decades as Girl Scout troop leader and on City Council, Holland Land Office Museum and YMCA boards was a member of the United Memorial Medical Center Hospital League, baked and donated hundreds of pies sold at the snack shop, tirelessly lobbied to change state law that allowed elderly people to retain their driver’s licenses after her son was killed in an auto accident, and was a member of the oldest living triplets in the United States.

She’s been called a “force of nature” and credited for being the type of person that "every community needs to thrive." For Alkhouri, Roth, who served as a trustee at First Presbyterian, made a difference and left many church members with indelible visuals.

“People have fond memories of Catherine in her 80s going up the bell tower to clean and to help with its maintenance. They also have fond memories of Catherine being in charge of all the church meals as she coordinated volunteers and helped cook meals, especially for life celebrations,” Alkhouri said. “Catherine had a great sense of humor. Even though she seemed to be serious most of the time, she often found humor in many situations in life. We shared many laughs. Catherine loved God and found great comfort in worship and in serving others.”

A recipient of many awards, Roth was more recently bestowed a granite bench in her name at Batavia Cemetery. She had once said that her service was not a well-mapped-out plan, but just something that she did. Roth had also said that she didn’t want to be bored.

Suffice it to say, she couldn’t possibly have been. Roth touched so many lives through her good works, and that kept her busy into her late 90s. She never lost her Long Island accent, Kauffman said, and surely “was one of Batavia’s greatest citizens.”

Alkhouri never expected to have grown so close to Roth, she said.

“When I first started as the pastor of Batavia First Presbyterian Church, I had no idea how I would become so connected to Catherine. She was always affirming of my ministry and always honest in where she was on the journey of faith and of life,” Alkhouri said. “I feel personally blessed to have known and loved Catherine.”

Photo: File photo by Howard Owens from 2015.