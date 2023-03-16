Batavia PBA serves up pancakes and equipment for Emergency Response Team

Batavia's Police Benevolent Association President Matt Wojtaszczyk, above, shared some good news with City Council this week. The PBA served up some pancakes for a fundraiser this past summer to generate donations for special technical needs at the police department.

"So over the past year, the PBA members specifically representing emergency response teams have been working on fundraising to assist the department with updating the Emergency Response Team," Police Chief Shawn Heubusch said during the council's conference session at City Hall. "We appreciate them for recognizing the need to do this and stepping up and doing so, and they donated some pretty big items."

Thanks to the generosity of host Grace Baptist Church in Batavia, PBA members, and, apparently, hungry residents, the PBA was able to raise approximately $3,600, Wojtaszczyk said.

“At that event, we just want to say a big thank you to Grace Baptist, who helped us with the fundraiser and using their facility, and they provided staff to assist us as well, as the PBA managed the funds and facilitated the fundraiser,” Wojtaszczyk said.

"And using those funds, we purchased the following equipment. We purchased four cameras and a monitor display for a rescue vehicle, specialty breaching equipment to Red Dot optics, an unmanned aerial vehicle otherwise known as a drone, and upgraded batteries, storage bins and miscellaneous team equipment. And we plan on purchasing a new optic for our sniper team," he said. "So we were able to get quite a few items. Those items, once they're purchased, are donated to the city for city use. We appreciate everyone that supported us.”

Photo of PBA President Matt Wojtaszczyk during a City Council meeting at City Hall, by Howard Owens.