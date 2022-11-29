BSA Winter Art Exhibit reception Dec. 8

Press Release

Batavia Society of Artists is having its Winter Art Exhibit at the Richmond Memorial Library's Gallery Room for the month of December. All are welcome to the Free Opening Reception Thursday, Dec. 8 from 6:30 to 8 p.m., with light refreshments.

Every Winter Show we highlight one of our members. This show's "Featured Artist" is David Burke. We are having a monetary prize for the People's Choice Award that night. So please come to the Opening Reception and vote for your favorite piece of art!

The hanging date for entries is this coming Saturday, Dec. 4. Entry forms are due soon, and artists are asked to email your artwork information and attach payment to the back of your artwork when you drop it off starting Thursday and Friday.

The entry fee is $15, checks payable to Batavia Society of Artists. Entry fees may also be sent to: Teresa Tamfer, 157 Hutchins St., Batavia, NY, 14020.

Artwork may be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday or 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at the library, 19 Ross St., Batavia.

