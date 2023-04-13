County legislators applaud emergency dispatchers as 'single, vital link' to safety

No matter how much technology may change, it's the human beings answering the calls that will make a difference.

Genesee County legislators recognized that fact during its meeting Wednesday as part of National Public Safety Telecommunicators’ Week, which runs through Saturday.

Legislator Chad Klotzbach read the proclamation presented to Sheriff William Sheron, Director Emregency Services Dispatch Center Frank Riccobono and Dispatcher Shaylene Kilner as representatives of the department.

Emergencies occur all hours of the day and night requiring police, fire or emergency medical services; and when an emergency occurs, the prompt response of these first responders is critical to the protection of life and preservation of property; and WHEREAS, the safety of our first responders is dependent upon the quality and accuracy of information obtained from citizens who call our Emergency Services Dispatch Center; and WHEREAS, Public Safety Telecommunicators are the first and most critical contact our citizens have with emergency services; they work 24/7 and have one of the most stressful jobs in America; and WHEREAS, Public Safety Telecommunicators are the single, vital link for our first responders by monitoring their activities by radio, providing them information, and insuring their safety; and WHEREAS, our Emergency Services Dispatchers exhibit compassion, understanding and professionalism during the performance of their job. Now, therefore, be it RESOLVED, that the Genesee County Legislature hereby declare the week of April 9 through 15, 2023 to be National Public Safety Telecommunicators’ Week in Genesee County, and takes great pride in honoring the men and women whose diligence and professionalism keep our county, citizens, and first responders safe.

Riccobono thanked the county Legislature on behalf of the men and women that work at a 911 center.

He also expressed his own appreciation for the proclamation, especially on the heels of some uncompromising days: Winter Storm Elliott’s unrelenting snow, winds and successful efforts during Christmas 2022 weekend to strand hundreds of travelers on Genesee County’s roads; and the unexpected passing of fellow dispatcher Andy Merkel, in March of this year.

“As you can imagine, this has been kind of a rough year for us. Like most county departments were understaffed, which is forcing a lot of overtime, we had this little event back in December called a blizzard which every one of my staff ended up working a part of it,” he said. “And then we went on and we're currently doing a major rehaul of our 911 center. So we're kind of squeezed into the backup center right now.

“And then, as you're aware, we recently lost one of our own, so it's definitely been a very challenging year for us, but we still keep plugging on and we thank you for your support.”

Top Photo: County Legislator Chad Klotzbach reads the proclamation to Frank Riccobono, William Sheron and Shaylene Kilner at the Old County Courthouse Wednesday, and above, Riccobono says a few words on behalf the men and women who work at a 911 center. Photos by Joanne Beck.