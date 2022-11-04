County salary increases on tap for public hearing

There will be a public hearing on Nov. 21, the same date the Genesee County Legislature is to adopt a 2023 budget, regarding a 2.5 percent salary and cost of living increase and/or any step upgrades for several county positions.

The employees listed in the local law for vote by the county Legislature have to go through this process every year they get a salary increase in the middle of their elected or appointed term. When an elected or appointed official starts a new term they do not need to be listed in the annual resolution, County Manager Matt Landers said.

“Employees in different bargaining units received an increase that their current contract calls for, along with any steps they are still eligible for, and any grade adjustments that were negotiated,” Landers said to The Batavian.

For example, he said, if the county clerk were up for election in November, he would not need to be listed in this resolution. But since he is getting a cost of living adjustment and step increase mid-term, he is required to be listed.

The county resolution is to approve the following salaries to be effective Jan. 1, 2023:

Commissioner of Elections (2) - $53,966

Director of Human Resources - $102,565

Commissioner of Social Services - $95,325

County Clerk - $105,819

Treasurer - $111,639

Sheriff - $117,121

Highway Superintendent - $128,922

County Attorney - $137,519

Public Defender - $111,239

The public hearing has been set for 5:30 p.m. Nov. 21 at the Genesee County Courthouse, 7 Main St., Batavia.