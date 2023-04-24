Crime victims encouraged to exercise most important right: talk about it
Voices of crime victims need to be heard, though they’re often relegated to darkened silence, Theresa Roth says.
“I think that the theme is here, centering on elevating voices, is very, very important because crime often happens in private, behind closed doors,” said Roth, program coordinator for the Justice for Children Advocacy Center, during a recent Genesee County meeting.
The meeting of legislators was to recognize various efforts throughout the county and across the country in April, and this week shines a light on crime victims’ rights.
Legislator Gary Maha read a related proclamation that states:
WHEREAS, the term victim is more than just a label and has legal standing and protections that go along with it; and
WHEREAS, crime victims’ rights acts passed here in New York and at the federal
level guarantee victims the right to meaningfully participate in the criminal justice
process; and
WHEREAS, victim service providers, advocates, law enforcement officers,
attorneys, and other allied professionals can help survivors find their justice by
enforcing these rights; and
WHEREAS, victim service providers and allied professionals can reach more
victims through innovative, trauma-informed programs, such as telehealth services
and multidisciplinary teams; and
WHEREAS, victim service providers and allied professionals can increase access to
victim services and compensation in areas that have been historically underserved,
marginalized, and adversely affected by inequality by implementing culturally
responsive services; and
WHEREAS, equity and inclusion are fundamental prerequisites to survivor care,
and survivor-led services that provide victims with opportunities to share their
experiences are essential blueprints for support; and
WHEREAS, National Crime Victims’ Rights Week provides an opportunity to
recommit to ensuring that accessible, appropriate, and trauma-informed services are
offered to all victims of crime; and
WHEREAS, Genesee County is hereby dedicated to helping crime survivors find
their justice by enforcing victims’ rights, expanding access to services, and ensuring
equity and inclusion for all. Now, therefore, be it
RESOLVED, that the Genesee County Legislature proclaims the week of April 23-
29, 2023 Crime Victims’ Rights Week in Genesee County.
Diana Prinzi of Genesee Justice said that the most important thing her agency can do first is to “let their voices be heard.” And then to take the crucial steps to help victims begin to heal.
“We work with all of our community members trying to make them whole again. And let them know that we care and provide the services they need to repair the harm that was done to them,” she said. “And we appreciate all the community members that assist with that, our other agencies we partner with, multidisciplinary teams we work with. We couldn’t do it alone.”
County Legislator Gary Maha and Diana Prinzi flank Theresa Roth as she talks about the importance of elevating victims' voices during a recent meeting that recognized Crime Victims Rights Week and other efforts that are part of April. Photo by Joanne Beck.
Recent comments