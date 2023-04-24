Crime victims encouraged to exercise most important right: talk about it

Voices of crime victims need to be heard, though they’re often relegated to darkened silence, Theresa Roth says.

“I think that the theme is here, centering on elevating voices, is very, very important because crime often happens in private, behind closed doors,” said Roth, program coordinator for the Justice for Children Advocacy Center, during a recent Genesee County meeting.

The meeting of legislators was to recognize various efforts throughout the county and across the country in April, and this week shines a light on crime victims’ rights.

Legislator Gary Maha read a related proclamation that states:

WHEREAS, the term victim is more than just a label and has legal standing and protections that go along with it; and WHEREAS, crime victims’ rights acts passed here in New York and at the federal level guarantee victims the right to meaningfully participate in the criminal justice process; and WHEREAS, victim service providers, advocates, law enforcement officers, attorneys, and other allied professionals can help survivors find their justice by enforcing these rights; and WHEREAS, victim service providers and allied professionals can reach more victims through innovative, trauma-informed programs, such as telehealth services and multidisciplinary teams; and WHEREAS, victim service providers and allied professionals can increase access to victim services and compensation in areas that have been historically underserved, marginalized, and adversely affected by inequality by implementing culturally responsive services; and WHEREAS, equity and inclusion are fundamental prerequisites to survivor care, and survivor-led services that provide victims with opportunities to share their experiences are essential blueprints for support; and WHEREAS, National Crime Victims’ Rights Week provides an opportunity to recommit to ensuring that accessible, appropriate, and trauma-informed services are offered to all victims of crime; and WHEREAS, Genesee County is hereby dedicated to helping crime survivors find their justice by enforcing victims’ rights, expanding access to services, and ensuring equity and inclusion for all. Now, therefore, be it RESOLVED, that the Genesee County Legislature proclaims the week of April 23- 29, 2023 Crime Victims’ Rights Week in Genesee County.

Diana Prinzi of Genesee Justice said that the most important thing her agency can do first is to “let their voices be heard.” And then to take the crucial steps to help victims begin to heal.

“We work with all of our community members trying to make them whole again. And let them know that we care and provide the services they need to repair the harm that was done to them,” she said. “And we appreciate all the community members that assist with that, our other agencies we partner with, multidisciplinary teams we work with. We couldn’t do it alone.”

County Legislator Gary Maha and Diana Prinzi flank Theresa Roth as she talks about the importance of elevating victims' voices during a recent meeting that recognized Crime Victims Rights Week and other efforts that are part of April. Photo by Joanne Beck.