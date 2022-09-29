Elba's FFA earns several awards

Elba Central School’s Future Farmers of America cleaned house at the New York State Fair, picking up several awards for the 2022 Premier National Junior Dairy Show and All-American Dairy Show.

The students and their awards are:

Senior showmanship

Maggie Winspear - 12th place and in the finals drive

Amelia Brewer - participant in the semi-finals

Intermediate showmanship

Addison Keberle - participant in the semi-finals

Bing Zuber - participant

Junior showmanship

Tate Zuber - participant

All-American Junior Show

Bing Zuber - 16th with his Brown Swiss

Tate Zuber - 15th with his Brown Swiss

Amelia Brewer - 10th with her Ayrshire

Amelia Brewer - 35th her Holstein

Addison Keberle - 3rd with her Holstein heifer

Maggie Winspear - 5th with her Jersey heifer

Maggie Winspear - 3rd place with her Holstein heifer

Maggie Winspear - 1st place aged cow, senior champion, grand champion

