September 29, 2022 - 6:00pm

Elba's FFA earns several awards

posted by Joanne Beck in news, elba, agriculture, New York State Fair, Future Farmers of America.

elba_ffa.png

Elba Central School’s Future Farmers of America cleaned house at the New York State Fair, picking up several awards for the 2022 Premier National Junior Dairy Show and All-American Dairy Show.

The students and their awards are:

Senior showmanship

  • Maggie Winspear - 12th place and in the finals drive
  • Amelia Brewer - participant in the semi-finals

Intermediate showmanship

  • Addison Keberle - participant in the semi-finals
  • Bing Zuber - participant

Junior showmanship

  • Tate Zuber - participant

All-American Junior Show

  • Bing Zuber - 16th with his Brown Swiss
  • Tate Zuber - 15th with his Brown Swiss
  • Amelia Brewer - 10th with her Ayrshire
  • Amelia Brewer - 35th her Holstein
  • Addison Keberle - 3rd with her Holstein heifer
  • Maggie Winspear - 5th with her Jersey heifer
  • Maggie Winspear - 3rd place with her Holstein heifer
  • Maggie Winspear - 1st place aged cow, senior champion, grand champion

Photo submitted by Elba Central School.

