September 29, 2022 - 6:00pm
Elba's FFA earns several awards
posted by Joanne Beck in news, elba, agriculture, New York State Fair, Future Farmers of America.
Elba Central School’s Future Farmers of America cleaned house at the New York State Fair, picking up several awards for the 2022 Premier National Junior Dairy Show and All-American Dairy Show.
The students and their awards are:
Senior showmanship
- Maggie Winspear - 12th place and in the finals drive
- Amelia Brewer - participant in the semi-finals
Intermediate showmanship
- Addison Keberle - participant in the semi-finals
- Bing Zuber - participant
Junior showmanship
- Tate Zuber - participant
All-American Junior Show
- Bing Zuber - 16th with his Brown Swiss
- Tate Zuber - 15th with his Brown Swiss
- Amelia Brewer - 10th with her Ayrshire
- Amelia Brewer - 35th her Holstein
- Addison Keberle - 3rd with her Holstein heifer
- Maggie Winspear - 5th with her Jersey heifer
- Maggie Winspear - 3rd place with her Holstein heifer
- Maggie Winspear - 1st place aged cow, senior champion, grand champion
Photo submitted by Elba Central School.
