February 27, 2023 - 7:48am

FeBREWary 2023 draws hundreds downtown

posted by Joanne Beck in news, FeBREWary, downtown, BID.

a76y7730.jpg

Hundreds of thirsty visitors walked the streets of downtown Batavia this weekend in search of some tasty ale.

As it turned out, they found plenty of it -- 21 stops, in fact, of craft brews, ciders, and meads at various merchants throughout the Business Improvement District. It was the annual FeBREWary beer walk hosted by the BID.

Beverages, snacks, raffles, and prizes aside, the bustling sidewalks were a welcomed attraction, BID Executive Director Shannon Maute said. Overall, the event went "extremely well," she said.

"We had just about 600 attendees. It was nice to see people walking our main streets and filling our downtown businesses," she said. "Everyone seemed to be having a great time."

To view or purchase photos, click here.

Photos by Steve Ognibene

a76y7738.jpg

a76y7733.jpg

a76y7741.jpg

a76y7739.jpg

a76y7737.jpg

a76y7742.jpg

a76y7744.jpg

