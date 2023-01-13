Filing for emergency services dispatcher exam extended to Jan. 25
The exam deadline has been extended to apply for one of the three open full-time emergency services dispatcher positions, Genesee County Sheriff William Sheron says. That date is now Jan. 25, and Sheron urges anyone with interest to apply for the Civil Service exam.
Hourly salary is from $22.55 to $28.81, and there will be a probationary period of eight to 52 weeks based on performance of duties. Candidates must be legal residents of Genesee, Erie, Livingston, Monroe, Niagara, Orleans or Wyoming County at the time of examination and for at least two months prior to the date of the examination, which is Feb. 25.
It takes about three months from the time of the test for the results to come in, and the top three scores are selected for hire and paid training of 16 weeks before beginning their duties independently on the dispatch floor at the Park Road facility in Batavia.
Typical work activities include:
- Maintaining a continuous log of all telephone and radio calls sent out or received;
- Recording all fire and emergency equipment in the county, and logging equipment out of service;
- Operating telephone communications equipment and input of data into computer-aided dispatch systems utilizing a typewriter-style computer terminal keyboard;
- Utilizing computerized data-bases (including NYSPIN system) to access and record data and information;
- Acting as a secondary radio dispatcher for other agencies;
- Receiving and answering radio calls for various agencies and transferring calls to appropriate personnel;
- Receiving and relaying intra-county mutual aid calls;
- Receiving and recording in log, location of fire alarms and emergency calls;
- Performing filing, typing, and other clerical duties as needed; and
- Giving instructions to callers and providing emergency medical instruction to callers using standard accepted medical guidelines.
Press Release:
“The timing of this exam could not be better,” stated Genesee County Sheriff William A. Sheron, Jr. “We have all heard about the heroic actions and importance of first responders during the historic Blizzard of 2022. The Genesee County Emergency Services Dispatch Center handled 3,216 calls and 953 distinct calls for service over a two-day span! This was one of the busiest emergency events in the history of Genesee County. Our Emergency Services Dispatchers played a crucial role in meeting the tremendous demands presented throughout the blizzard that undoubtedly saved the lives of numerous individuals.”
Currently, there are three full-time Emergency Services Dispatcher vacancies that the department is looking to fill. In order to be considered for this position, applicants must take the civil service exam, which is only given approximately every two years.
"I highly encourage anyone that has an interest in being an E911 first responder to sign up to take the exam," Sheron said. "An Emergency Services Dispatcher is an extremely rewarding first responder career."
If you have any questions about this position, please feel free to contact Frank Riccobono, Director of
Emergency Communications, at 585-345-3000, Ext. 3429. Please click on the recruitment video link
which will provide a glimpse into what this career involves. We look forward to welcoming you to our family.
The deadline to apply to take the open competitive Genesee County civil service exam is Jan. 25. To get an application, stop in or send a stamped, self-addressed envelope to Genesee County Human Resources, County Building I, 15 Main St., Batavia, NY, 14020, call 344-2550, Ext. 2221 or go HERE.
To watch a dispatcher in action, click this recruiting video.
