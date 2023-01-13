Filing for emergency services dispatcher exam extended to Jan. 25

The exam deadline has been extended to apply for one of the three open full-time emergency services dispatcher positions, Genesee County Sheriff William Sheron says. That date is now Jan. 25, and Sheron urges anyone with interest to apply for the Civil Service exam.

Hourly salary is from $22.55 to $28.81, and there will be a probationary period of eight to 52 weeks based on performance of duties. Candidates must be legal residents of Genesee, Erie, Livingston, Monroe, Niagara, Orleans or Wyoming County at the time of examination and for at least two months prior to the date of the examination, which is Feb. 25.

It takes about three months from the time of the test for the results to come in, and the top three scores are selected for hire and paid training of 16 weeks before beginning their duties independently on the dispatch floor at the Park Road facility in Batavia.

Typical work activities include:

Maintaining a continuous log of all telephone and radio calls sent out or received;

Recording all fire and emergency equipment in the county, and logging equipment out of service;

Operating telephone communications equipment and input of data into computer-aided dispatch systems utilizing a typewriter-style computer terminal keyboard;

Utilizing computerized data-bases (including NYSPIN system) to access and record data and information;

Acting as a secondary radio dispatcher for other agencies;

Receiving and answering radio calls for various agencies and transferring calls to appropriate personnel;

Receiving and relaying intra-county mutual aid calls;

Receiving and recording in log, location of fire alarms and emergency calls;

Performing filing, typing, and other clerical duties as needed; and

Giving instructions to callers and providing emergency medical instruction to callers using standard accepted medical guidelines.

Press Release: