Fire extinguished at auto auction business in Bergen

A fire that involved several vehicles Saturday afternoon on Appletree Avenue was "under control fairly quickly, especially with the wind we had today," Bergen Fire Department reports.

The fire was reported to be at Insurance Auto Auction, 7149 Appletree Ave., Bergen.

Responding fire departments included Bergen, Le Roy, Churchville and Byron. The International Association of Arson Investigators became involved with the incident.

"IAA management was on scene minutes after the 911 call was received, and worked with our department to form a game plan," Bergen Fire Department said. "They assisted us with anything we needed and provided two loaders to move vehicles. There were no EV cars involved in the fire. Thank you for everyone’s support and kind words, all first responders returned home safely."