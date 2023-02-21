Genesee County expected to share excess revenues with municipalities

Valentine’s Day may be over, but Genesee County is feeling the love, at least for sharing its excess 2022 revenues with the city, towns and villages.

County Manager Matt Landers has proposed the distribution of sharing unanticipated and unbudgeted revenue growth as a voluntary payment of between $12,090 and $392,465 to the county municipalities for a total $2 million distribution payment.

The county Legislature is to vote on the proposal during its meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Old Courthouse. The measure has already been approved by the Ways & Means Committee.

Payments include:

City of Batavia: $392,465

Town of Alabama: $64,844

Village of Alexander: $12,090

Town of Alexander $66,697

Town of Batavia: $284,446

Village of Bergen: $31,528

Town of Bergen: $80,599

Town of Bethany: $65,573

Town of Byron: $73,009

Village of Corfu: $23,300

Town of Darien: $146,589

Village of Elba: $17,248

Town of Elba: $57,522

Village of LeRoy: $114,300

Town of LeRoy: $130,530

Village of Oakfield: $32,178

Town of Oakfield: $48,190

Town of Pavilion: $86,458

Town of Pembroke: $173,282

Town of Stafford: $99,152

Total Distribution $2,000,000

The Batavian asked City Manager Rachael Tabelski if this money could be used to offset the city's proposed tax levy of $6.6 million, which will require a tax cap override, or how it would otherwise be used. She said it would go toward current expenses.

“This is a one-time revenue of $392,464 that will be distributed in this fiscal year (22/23). This revenue distribution is above and beyond the current sales tax agreement, and we are grateful to the County for the distribution payment,” Tabelski said Tuesday. “The funding will help us with current capital projects, including the police station, the fire and (Bureau of Maintenance) project, the City Centre Project, as well as vehicle replacement reserve funds.

“I would not recommend using this in next year’s budget on operational items as it is not a guaranteed revenue that we can count on to support operations,” she said.

Landers has also proposed a resolution to counter the state’s 2024 budget proposal to end the Affordable Care Act enhanced Federal Medical Assistance Percentage, a measure to keep all of the federal savings from now on and use them to cover further expansions of Medicaid eligibility and benefits.

This change would also increase payments to healthcare providers and require the 57 counties to spend at least $280 million more in the 2024 budget year, Landers said. Ways & Means has already approved the resolution, and it will go onto the Legislature to approve that “Genesee County calls on the State to continue to share these federal funds with counties as has been precedent for over 20 years” and that copies of the resolution be sent to Inter-County Association of Western New York, the Governor of the State of New York, the New York State Legislature representative, the New York State Congressional representative, and all others deemed necessary and proper.