Genesee County school districts closed Thursday

As of 10:22 p.m. Wednesday, the following Genesee County schools have announced that they will be closed on Thursday due to a weather advisory in effect from 7 p.m. Wednesday through 1 a.m. Friday:

Alexander Central School

Batavia City School District – no remote instruction

Byron-Bergen Central School District

Elba Central School District

Genesee Community College: All locations, remote operations only for Thursday

Genesee Valley BOCES Batavia Campus

LeRoy Central School District

Notre Dame High School

Oakfield-Alabama Central School District

Pembroke Central School District

St. Joseph's School, Batavia

Pavilion Central School District has not officially announced a closure as of 10:26 p.m. Wednesday. The Batavian will update this list as needed.

UPDATE 10:47 p.m. Richmond Memorial Library and book sale will also be closed.

UPDATE 11:39 p.m. Genesee County Office for Aging is cancelling home-delivered meals and lunchtime meal sites for Thursday. Clients should use emergency meals.

St. James Episcopal Church Thrift Shop will be closed Thursday.

Email closures and cancellations to [email protected]