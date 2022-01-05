Genesee County school districts closed Thursday
As of 10:22 p.m. Wednesday, the following Genesee County schools have announced that they will be closed on Thursday due to a weather advisory in effect from 7 p.m. Wednesday through 1 a.m. Friday:
- Alexander Central School
- Batavia City School District – no remote instruction
- Byron-Bergen Central School District
- Elba Central School District
- Genesee Community College: All locations, remote operations only for Thursday
- Genesee Valley BOCES Batavia Campus
- LeRoy Central School District
- Notre Dame High School
- Oakfield-Alabama Central School District
- Pembroke Central School District
- St. Joseph's School, Batavia
Pavilion Central School District has not officially announced a closure as of 10:26 p.m. Wednesday. The Batavian will update this list as needed.
UPDATE 10:47 p.m. Richmond Memorial Library and book sale will also be closed.
UPDATE 11:39 p.m. Genesee County Office for Aging is cancelling home-delivered meals and lunchtime meal sites for Thursday. Clients should use emergency meals.
St. James Episcopal Church Thrift Shop will be closed Thursday.
