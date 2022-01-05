Local Matters

January 5, 2022 - 10:11pm

Genesee County school districts closed Thursday

posted by Joanne Beck in news, school districts, genesee county, cancellations.

As of 10:22 p.m. Wednesday, the following Genesee County schools have announced that they will be closed on Thursday due to a weather advisory in effect from 7 p.m. Wednesday through 1 a.m. Friday:

  • Alexander Central School 
  • Batavia City School District – no remote instruction
  • Byron-Bergen Central School District
  • Elba Central School District 
  • Genesee Community College: All locations, remote operations only for Thursday
  • Genesee Valley BOCES Batavia Campus
  • LeRoy Central School District 
  • Notre Dame High School 
  • Oakfield-Alabama Central School District
  • Pembroke Central School District 
  • St. Joseph's School, Batavia 

Pavilion Central School District has not officially announced a closure as of 10:26 p.m. Wednesday. The Batavian will update this list as needed.

UPDATE 10:47 p.m. Richmond Memorial Library and book sale will also be closed.

UPDATE 11:39 p.m. Genesee County Office for Aging is cancelling home-delivered meals and lunchtime meal sites for Thursday. Clients should use emergency meals.

St. James Episcopal Church Thrift Shop will be closed Thursday.

Email closures and cancellations to [email protected]

