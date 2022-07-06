Give 716 fundraiser to include help for blind and sight-impaired in Genesee County

Niagara Frontier Radio Reading Service, which serves blind and sight-impaired people throughout Western New York, including Genesee County, is seeking your help during a fundraiser next week.

Sponsored by Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres, the event, Give 716, will benefit charities including the reading service, a small nonprofit that is "deeply dependent on private contributions to exist," staff member Mark Robinson said.

"Please consider helping spread the word ... This is a low key, no-pressure occasion and is meant to be fun, informative and an easy way to support great charities," he said in a press release.

This event runs from 7:16 p.m. July 14 to 7:16 a.m. July 16, and it will go "live" when the event starts.

"There will be lots of prizes given away and all kinds of other surprises for participants," Robinson said. "Most importantly, you will be helping us so that we can help the blind and sight-impaired people throughout Western and Central New York. We are committed to being there for them and we have blind faith in every one of them."

For more information or to donate, check out Give 716