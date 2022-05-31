Local Matters

May 31, 2022 - 10:17pm

GO ART! honors region's arts supporters with annual awards dinner

posted by Joanne Beck in GO ART!, arts, news, batavia.

img_1956goart.jpg

GO ART! staff presented the annual Genean Awards on Saturday night while also celebrating the nonprofit's 60th birthday.

Submitted photos. Top photo, Carol Hertel was honored as the 2021 Volunteer of the Year.

img_1968goart.jpg

Jennifer Neroni-Truppo, past GO ART! board member and current board member for Lake Plains Players, was named Artist of the Year. 

img_1964goart.jpg

Matthew Gray, co-owner of Eli Fish Brewing Company, accepted the award on behalf of his company as Supporter of the Year.

img_1962goart.jpg

The Organization of the Year was GLOW YMCA.  Accepting the award was Executive Director Greg Reed.

img_1945goart.jpg

Not pictured: The Lifetime Achievement Award, posthumously given to Lance Anderson, was accepted on his behalf by John Venturelli.

