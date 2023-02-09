How about a little arroz con pollo with your basket raffle? Peruvian dinner fundraiser March 25

The Peruvian Outreach Project is a nonprofit organization that assists orphaned children in Peru with donations of clothing, essential supplies, special celebrations for Christmas, and educational opportunities for young women at an outreach-leased residence so that they can pursue the field of nursing and have hope for the future.

The residence, known as the Hogar Hermelinda Home for Young Women, is full, with six young women who are studying nursing and volunteering at the Aldea Orphanage.

There will be a dinner and basket raffle fundraiser to help with expenses for outreach efforts. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and dinner is at 7 p.m. on March 25 at GO Art!, 201 East Main St., Batavia. Organizer Kathy Houlihan hopes to have at least 20 baskets for the event, and winning tickets will be drawn at 8:30 p.m.

A Peruvian meal of papas a la huancaina (potatoes with Huancaina sauce), arroz con pollo (chicken with rice), leche asada (milk custard), and inca cola (a sweet beverage) will be served. There will also be a cash bar and door prizes.

The Peruvian Outreach Project has already made a big difference in the lives of vulnerable children and young people the last few years with your help, Houlihan said. The organization’s mission is “hope and compassion through work that enhances the lives of others.”

Outreach members are also striving to spread the word of the project and share the culture with others while garnering support for the work, she said.

Presale tickets are $30 and may be purchased via PayPal or Venmo at Peruvian Outreach Project, or by mail at: P.O. Box 234, East Pembroke, NY, 14056.