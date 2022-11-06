Kids enjoy free hockey lessons Saturday at McCarthy ice arena

Saturday was a smooth success as several children took to the ice for the Try Hockey for Free program at the David M. McCarthy Memorial Ice Arena in Batavia.

The Event was part of USA Hockey Week Across America with the support of the National Hockey League and NHL member clubs, among others, and is designed to provide youth hockey associations with a national platform for introducing children to the sport, free of charge. This local event was hosted by the Genesee Amateur Hockey Association.

More than 20 kids registered for the hour of free lessons, which included free skate rentals, hockey sticks and pucks.

Photos by Howard Owens.