Kiwanis Club caps this year's 5K with special drawing

Thursday was the day — more than two months after the Kiwanis annual Independence Day 5K — when officials drew the winning ticket for a special prize.

Co-chairman Dave Chua selected Number seven out of the 119 race participants, and challenged them to remember their bib numbers. Not to worry, Chua had the registration list, and the winner was John Schrenker. He will receive a free pair of Saucony running shoes from The Batavia Bootery on Main Street.

The drawing was Thursday afternoon at the Bootery, which donated the pair of sneakers. Bootery manager Kevin Stone, and staff member Autumn Rogers, Co-chairman Dave Ramsey and Chua were present.

The annual event helps to support local nonprofit organizations, and this year’s proceeds went to the Autism Nature Trail at Letchworth State Park, Batavia City School Foundation for the Community Schools Program, and the Kiwanis activity fund. Kiwanis also hosts other events that benefit the community, including an Easter Egg Hunt, Thanksgiving Morning Skate and other activities.

Photo: Kiwanis Independence Day 5K Co-Chairman Dave Rumsey, Autumn Rogers and Kevin Stone of The Batavia Bootery, and Co-Chairman David Chua announce the winning race bib number for a free pair of running shoes Thursday at the Bootery on Main Street, Batavia. Photo by Joanne Beck.