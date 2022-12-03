Local Authors Night set for Dec. 8 at GO Art!

Genesee-Orleans Regional Arts Council wil be hosting a Local Authors Night from 6 to 9 p.m. at 201 East Main St., Batavia, organizer Sammy DiSalvo says.

"Come support local authors with a night of meet and greets, readings, Q & A's, and book signings," DiSalvo said. "This event features five authors -- Greg Van Dussen, David Neth, Sammy DiSalvo, Andrew Freeman, and Mary Ellen Reardon -- from the Western New York community, and some of their most recent works."

GO Art!’s cash bar will be available during this event.

Go HERE for a full list of events for the evening. To learn more about GO Art!, call 585-343-9313.