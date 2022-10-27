Looking for a Medicare plan? Vendor fairs available for Genesee County residents

Medicare Advantage, Drug plan Part D, Drug plan Part D + Medigap policy, only the Medigap policy.

Confused by the options for Medicare during this open enrollment period? It runs through Dec. 7, and there is help for the thousands of people in Genesee County eligible to sign up, Genesee County Legislative Chairwoman Shelley Stein says.

Given the volume of people who may be wanting to sit down to review plans and ask questions, two staff members in the Office For the Aging cannot handle them all. Not to worry, Stein says, vendor fairs are coming to the rescue.

“There are 10,000 eligible Medicare residents in Genesee County, who all have the opportunity to enroll or re-enroll, or find a new provider for that Medicaid supplement,” Stein said Wednesday. “(OFA staff) have collectively arranged for vendor fairs, and for different parts of our county. And the vendors are there, the supplemental insurance providers are there, and they have time to talk to our residents.”

She encouraged her fellow legislators to direct those with questions, comments or complaints about their Medicare coverage to attend a vendor fair.

“Each and every person in our community, those 10,000 that are eligible, they're important. And it is important that they get the right supplemental insurance to meet their own individual needs,” she said. “So, again, this is the most important time of the year for that fragile population that we have. Please encourage them to attend one of these fairs.”

There are three fairs coming up, and all of them go from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. They are scheduled for:

Nov. 2 at Town of Bethany Hall , 10510 Bethany Center Road, East Bethany

, 10510 Bethany Center Road, East Bethany Nov. 15 at Darien Center Fire Hall , 10537 Alleghany Road, Darien Center

, 10537 Alleghany Road, Darien Center Nov. 29 at First United Methodist Church, 8221 Lewiston Road, Batavia

Attendees should bring their Medicare card, and a list of each their prescriptions and doctors.

Representatives from local Medicare Advantage Plans will be present to assist you in understanding changes for 2023, and to help sign you up for a different plan or company if that’s what you choose to do.

Medicare specialists from the Office For the Aging will be on hand to answer any questions and to give unbiased information.

A representative from EPIC, the state Prescription Assistance Program, will be available on Nov. 29 at the Batavia location.

For anyone with disabilities or language interpretation needs, requests for reasonable accommodations should be made at least five days before your visit to a vendor.

For more information, call 585-343-1611.

File Photo of Shelley Stein by Joanne Beck.