March is Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month

Genesee County Legislature members this week recognized the importance of National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, which is observed throughout March as a nationwide event. Its purpose is to raise awareness about the inclusion of people with developmental disabilities and address the barriers that those with disabilities face. Inclusion is necessary, advocates say, since about 15 percent of the world’s population lives with a disability.

March has been recognized as Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month since 1987, when President Ronald Reagan issued a public proclamation urging Americans to provide individuals with developmental disabilities “the encouragement and opportunities they need to lead productive lives and to achieve their full potential.”

Legislator Marianne Clattenburg presented a proclamation during the group's meeting Wednesday in recognition of the month to staff members of Arc GLOW, which serves four counties -- Genesee, Livingston, Orleans and Wyoming -- with programs and services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), developmental disabilities are defined as impairments in physical, learning, language or behavior areas, and include:

Autism spectrum disorders

Cerebral palsy

Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder

Learning or intellectual disabilities

Hearing loss

Vision impairment

Other developmental delays

Photo: Genesee County Legislator Marianne Clattenburg presents a proclamation for Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month to representatives of Arc GLOW during this week's Genesee County Legislature meeting. From left, Martin Miskell, Marianne Clattenburg, Cheryl Englert, and Lisa Bors. Photo by Steven Falitico.