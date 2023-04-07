New City Councilman to be appointed to Second Ward seat temporarily

The city of Batavia Republican Committee is wasting no time in filling the vacancy left by Second Ward City Councilwoman Patti Pacino.

David Twichell is expected to be sworn in to temporarily fill Pacino’s seat during Monday’s council meeting. Committee Chairman Rich Richmond confirmed that Twichell has been designated for the seat, and the item is on the council’s conference and business agendas for discussion and a resolution vote.

The meetings are set to begin at 7 p.m. Monday in the Council Board Room, second floor of City Hall.

Twichell, who lives on Summit Street in the city of Batavia, is to fill the vacancy until the next election in November. At that time, he is expected to run for the permanent term, along with any other candidates that run for the vacant seat.

Pacino had served on council for 13 years. She resigned her position as councilwoman during the last meeting nearly two weeks ago due to health concerns.