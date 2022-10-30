New use for mall concourse 'is a start'

Meat and potatoes man: City Councilman Al McGinnis gets some food supplies downtown at the first-time Mall Market Saturday at Batavia City Centre. Kathy Riggs-Allen of Porter Farms was on hand with some of the Elba-based farm's produce.

Four vendors and Batavia Stagecoach Florist greeted shoppers Saturday morning during the first of several Mall Markets at Batavia City Centre.

City Manager Rachael Tabelski and City Councilman Al McGinnis stopped by to check out the goods offered by local farms and companies set up in the mall concourse.

“Several other vendors will be joining in the coming weeks,” Tabelski said. “There were shoppers, but we need to grow awareness. The vendors all agreed it's a start.”

Considered a “launching point” for the initiative to put the otherwise vacant concourse to better use, city officials plan to continue the market throughout the end of this year.

Hours are 8 to 11:30 a.m. on the following Saturdays:

Nov. 12, Nov. 19, Nov. 26, Dec. 10, and Dec. 17

Applications are still being accepted for vendors. The Mall Market's mission is to assist in the revitalization of the Batavia City Centre Mall. The cost of a 10 x 10 space is $40 per day, $100 for three days, and $125 for six days.

Anyone interested in endorsing their business or promoting their products is encouraged to apply.

Tabelski has been promoting the weekend market, and plans to put her money where her mouth is.

“I will be there to shop as often as possible,” she said.

Photo courtesy of Rachael Tabelski.