Opening reception and People's Choice Award for BSA works Thursday





Batavia Society of Artists will be hosting its Member's Summer Art Show, kicking it off with an opening reception this week at Go-Art/Seymour Place, 201 East Main St., Batavia. The free reception is from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, and light refreshments will be served.

Fifteen artists and 39 paintings will be on display, and there will be a People's Choice Award in lieu of a traditional judge for the exhibit. Spectators will have an opportunity to cast their vote, and the winning artist will receive a $75 prize during the reception.

"So please come out and vote for your favorite painting," organizers say.

A cash bar will be available at Tavern 2.0.1.

Submitted photos of Batavia Society of Artists' works.