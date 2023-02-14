Planning for the end of a 'solid' career, administrator gets trainee in place

When Peggy Grayson was hired more than a quarter century ago, she was told she’d be the “last man standing.”

Multi-county agencies have been disappearing, and this one — GLOW Solid Waste Management Recycling -- has remained in the capable hands of its Administrator, Grayson, for going on 26 years.

And she plans not to be the last one standing, but, in fact, to hand the torch to a temporary administrator to train as she winds down her time. Grayson is set to retire on June 30.

During Monday’s Public Services meeting, Grayson asked for an amendment to the 2023 management salary schedule to create a temporary full-time recycling administrator position to help with the transition of her retirement. The amendment would allow for shared services costs of $28,426 to pay the position from April 10 to Aug. 11.

Legislator John Deleo credited Grayson before making his own request.

“She’s got the knowledge and the passion, and if there’s a way I can refuse her request,” he said, his voice trailing off to laughter.

Fellow Legislator Marianne Clattenburg disagreed with Deleo, adding that "she deserves it," and all legislators thanked Grayson for her years of service.

The GLOW Committee was created in 1987 as a cooperative effort between the Counties of Genesee, Livingston, Orleans and Wyoming, whose purpose was to develop strategies for the management of solid waste in the region. Orleans County ended its affiliation at the end of 2003.

Efforts have included a household hazardous waste collection program, composting and recycling programs, the Don’t Throw That Away Recycling Game, a waste reduction and recycling display at Picnic in the Park, a recycling hotline, and backyard composting.

The future retiree said she’s seen “a lot of changes over the years.”

“I can spew so much off the top of my head,” she said. “Some people appreciate it, others not so much.”

Her steadfast dedication has shown through her willingness to be a lone worker — for the most part working alone for 19 of her 26 years, she said. She promised to still volunteer at the household waste collection, and spoke about the paint collection, which will book some 400 people in June, she said.

The committee agreed to the budget amendment, which has to be approved by the county Legislature at a future meeting.