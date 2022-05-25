Proclamation ceremony a display of thanks to Genesee County EMS

Representatives of various emergency medical providers throughout Genesee County were given an appreciative nod of thanks Wednesday for the "vital public service" that they provide to local citizens. Genesee County Legislator Gary Maha read a proclamation in honor of the dedicated people who are part of the Emergency Medical Services of Genesee County.

The proclamation states that access to quality emergency care dramatically improves the survival and recovery rate of those who experience sudden illness or injury.

"Whereas, emergency medical services have grown to fill a gap by providing important, out-of-hospital care, including preventative medicine, follow-up care, and access to telemedicine," Maha said during a brief ceremony at the old Courthouse. "The members of emergency medical services teams, whether career or volunteer, engage in thousands of hours of specialized training and continuing education to enhance their lifesaving skills, and whereas, it is appropriate to recognize the value and the accomplishments of emergency medical services providers."

The emergency medical services system includes first responders, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, firefighters, police officers, educators, administrators, emergency medical dispatchers, pre-hospital nurses, emergency nurses and physicians, trained members of the public and other providers that work outside of a hospital, the proclamation states.

Genesee County Legislature recognized all involved in county emergency medical services and acknowledged "the emergency medical services strong theme "Rising to the Challenge."

"As we encourage the community to show gratitude to our EMS for their hard work and dedication," Maha said.

Photo above: Members of Genesee County Emergency Medical Services, including Sean Huggins and Craig Huntoon from the City of Batavia; Scott Buffin from Mercy Flight; Christopher Scopano of Le Roy EMS; Mike Heale of Elba Fire Department; and Sean Downing from Genesee County EMS, represent their units and colleagues as Genesee County Legislator Gary Maha reads the proclamation in their honor Wednesday at the Old Courthouse in Batavia. Photo by Howard Owens.