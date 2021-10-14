Public’s help sought to get Great Pyrenees home

Usually, people are asked to take action if they happen upon a loose dog. However, with a particular white-coated Great Pyrenees, please heed the warnings of what not to do, Genesee County Animal Control Officer Sarah Fountain says.

“We need the public’s help,” she said Thursday. “Do not chase, call out, or feed (the dog).”

The dog has been skittish of humans, and approaching it may just frighten it away. Although no one wants the dog to starve, letting it get hungry might just motivate the canine to retrieve food from a trap placed on Wednesday, she said.

The large dog has been spotted roaming the area of Ledge Road in Basom since this past Sunday (Oct. 10). It was last spotted on Tuesday (Oct. 12) in the same area, she said.

Fountain advised that any sightings be called into the animal shelter at 585-343-6410, Option 7. To date, no one has claimed the dog, she said.

Photo submitted by Sarah Fountain