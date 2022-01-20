Reward increased for missing spaniel





A reward of $250 has been doubled for the safe return of Bentley, a friendly 7-year-old Brittany Spaniel who broke free from his electric fence Sunday night.

The cream and brown freckled dog escaped from his Vine Street-area home around 6 p.m. Sunday. He was wearing a red e-collar. There have been sightings at Meadowcrest Drive, Bank Street, Richmond Avenue, and State Street.

His worried parents, Roy and Tammy Watson have been desperately searching for the pup, and they hope that a monetary reward might entice someone who may have information or the dog to come forward.

Bentley is friendly, though he has been skittish when people have tried to catch him, Mrs. Watson said. It is best to call her immediately if the dog is spotted, she said. The reward of $500 will be given for the safe return of Bentley.

To report any sightings or related information, call 585-861-0013.





Photos of Bentley submitted by Tammy Watson.