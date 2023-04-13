Teens invited to create, share, connect, and find out what they want during April 23 event

There’s an event coming up for teens with a poster title that may sound a bit deceiving. It asks the question, “Is there something you want to change in Genesee County?”

In talking with lead organizer Cameron Bontrager, a more specific question came to the forefront.

“We’re giving them the tools and going to ask them, ‘what do you want?’” Bontrager said during an interview with The Batavian. “If you pause in grief and ask ‘what do I want?’ something comes to you. Ask yourself, is this nourishing or is this depleting? You don’t have to stay stuck in something.

“It leads to a life you’re excited for, it feels like Christmas morning,” he said. “You feel empowered. This initiative, this is what motivates me. You don’t have to wait for some type of status. It’s right here. And it starts to get magical.”

So back up a minute. The event that he’s organizing is for kids ages 13 to 18 to meet from 3 to 6 p.m. on April 23 at GO ART!, 201 E. Main St., Batavia.

This gathering will also be an opportunity to get together, talk, share your thoughts, feelings, and artwork if you care to create something, and share your vision of the world, your life, and — most importantly — what you’d like your life to be, he said.

Bontrager, who has struggled with depression, is a 2019 Batavia High School graduate who began to study music education with a focus on violin at Fredonia State College before deciding to leave. A versatile musician, he also plays guitar, piano and trumpet.

“I have struggled with this in school. People did their best, but they didn’t give me the tools for life. They filled my head with a lot of knowledge,” he said. “I want to listen to that space inside of other kids … to find out what kind of impact they want to make on this world, to take that and run with that. Give them the tools and access this life they want.”

The Batavian asked why he believes that he can help other kids. Because he has already, he said. He has randomly encountered kids in various situations, including as a musician and member at Batavia First Presbyterian Church, and when it seems appropriate, will engage in conversation.

“I have friends feeling depressed, I was in a place of depression, I wanted to die, I was in a place I wanted to hide away and eat a pizza,” Bontrager said. “I want kids to be able to tell us ‘I want to die.’ We don’t want to die, we just don’t like our current situation.”

He will lead the event gathering and explain that it’s really up to the participants what it will be. They can use the time to just talk, or create art, share poetry, music, plan a community outreach project, and/or more meetings, whatever they decide.

“I want to let them know I feel the same way, it’s never just you, it never is. I try to be as honest as possible,” he said. “My biggest hope is that people can express how sucky it is, and say they need something. My biggest times of growth were when I reached out for help. Your parents may not understand you, they may love you, but not know how to help you.”

He now feels that he’s on a much better path — in connecting with people, sharing his story, helping them find what they need for their own growth, and seeing his gifts come to fruition through others.

“This invitation is to just show up and speak what’s in your heart,” he said. “If you want to create art and talk about it, or if you don’t want to talk, that’s ok too.”

Artwork can be visual, written, performance or musical, and is to tell, express, and communicate what you would like to change. All entrants will be added to a drawing for a $200 gift card and door prizes. The deadline for entries is April 16, submitted to GO ART!, 201 E. Main St., Batavia, NY, 14020.

The group is not based on any religious beliefs or denominations, and all teens 13 to 18 are welcome, he said.

For more information, contact Cameron Bontrager at (585) 343-0505.

Photo of Cameron Bontrager of Batavia in a "welcome" pose in preparation for his youth event on April 23 at GO ART! in Batavia, by Joanne Beck.