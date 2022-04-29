Three Batavians to participate in Florida championship



Two local girls and a coach from Batavia will attending their first-ever competition in Florida with Dynamic Elite Athletics, Batavia resident Robin Cook says.

They will be attending the Summit Championship at Walt Disney World Resort’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex beginning Thursday through May 1.

Kayla Gangarossa, a Batavia High School graduate, is the coach of Level 2 ICE team and her daughter, Payton Spikes, will be going with Level One Junior D1amonds, Cook said in an email to The Batavian.

Payton is a fourth-grader at Batavia Middle School. Her mom Kayla was a coach for Batavia Bulldawgs cheerleading, and Payton and her Batavia school peer Hailey Armison were Bulldawgs cheerleaders. Both Payton and Hailey will be participating in the Florida event.

"This will be our first ever D2 Summit, as well as our first ever world finals for our open level 6 team Legacy,” Gangarossa said. “We will be kicking off our decade of purple and teal and celebrating 10 years of Dynamic Elite Athletics the week after we return from summit."

The Summit Championship, founded by Varsity All-Star in 2013, will celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2022 and will showcase more than 1,500 teams and 24,000 competitors from around the globe. The Summit Championship is promoted as a way to provide a unique experience for athletes to compete against the best of the best across all levels of competition.

Top photos of Payton Spikes and Hailey Armison; the girls' cheersport team and Coach Kayla Gangarossa and Payton, her daughter. Photos submitted by Robin Cook.