May 21, 2022 - 3:08pm
Three for Three: each Batavia City Schools candidate earns seat in budget vote
posted by Joanne Beck in news, Batavia City Schools, Batavia Board of Education.
Batavia City Schools' recent budget and board vote put candidates Chezeray Rolle, John Marucci and Korinne Anderson in place for a seat on the Board of Education, however Marucci and Anderson had a tied vote count of 346. Anderson has conceded the three-year term to Marucci and she will take the two-year term, Superintendent Jason Smith said
Rolle, with a top vote of 368, with take his seat with a three-year term.
Recent comments