Too much going on at GO ART! for secrets: annual report

This past year has been a year of firsts for Genesee-Orleans Regional Art Council.

The nonprofit gave out $147,000 through its regrant program and $210,000 through COVID relief funding, both more than what’s been doled out in the past, Executive Director Gregory Hallock says.

Better known as GO ART!, it has grown exponentially with the number and variety of programs offered for children and adults, developed a budget of $100,000 from when Hallock was hired seven years ago to $600,000 now, and was the recipient of the Chamber of Commerce Special Service Recognition Award.

The facility at the corner of East Main and Bank streets in Batavia, with a site also in Orleans County, is figuratively busting at the seams to the point where staff is planning to expand in both counties. All this is to say, Hallock was plenty armed with positive data for his annual report to Genesee County legislators Monday.

“Everything we do is dramatically stepped up in numbers,” he said. “We’re no more the best-kept secret.”

Although having only 12 percent of its revenues coming from programs and fundraising seems like a good thing, it concerns Hallock, he said. That leaves GO ART! dependent on the majority of its funding from outside sources that could revise their contributions at some point.

Genesee County’s funding has been fairly steady, recorded in 1993 with a $2,500 contribution, and jumping to $6,000 in 2004, with $4,000 in state grant funds, and declining in 2010, ranging from 5 percent to 15 percent reductions. Numbers hit a low of $6,300 in 2017, and then inched up to $6,500 and again, for the last two years, where it has remained at $7,500.

According to the report, 50.6 percent of its budget goes to administrative costs of $208,395, 35.8 percent for grants ($147,465) awarded to community artists, 2.4 percent for fundraising costs of $10,138, and 11.2 percent for programs and events ($46,167).

Grants go to musical groups such as Batavia Concert Band, Genesee Chorale, The Old Hippies, and Genesee Symphony Orchestra; and to community entertainment and initiatives, including Batavia Players, Elba and Oakfield Betterment Committees, GLOW OUT!, St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, Gillam Grant Community Center, Holland Purchase Historical Society, and Bart Dentino.

Staff is pursuing additional artists, such as Rochester City Ballet for a performance of the “Nutcracker” and Nickel City Ballet, hoping to showcase those groups for less than people would have to pay to see them in bigger cities and venues, Hallock said.

“It’s more to sustain programming than to sustain us,” he said.

GO ART! has also more recently printed a flyer that will be sent out periodically to keep members updated on programs and offerings, which include podcasts, dance, music, art, culinary arts, and culturally- and diversity-focused events.

“As an organization, we’re proud to have a building that allows us to be versatile in the programming we are able to offer the greater community,” Hallock said as part of the report.

2023 File Photo of Gregory Hallock by Howard Owens.