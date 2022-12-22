UPDATED: Closures due to winter storm Christmas weekend

This post will be anchored at the top of the home page for the next day or two. Scroll down for additional news items.

Batavia City School District will be closed Friday due to the forecasted weather conditions, Superintendent Jason Smith said. Schools will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

City of Batavia and Genesee County offices and buildings will be closed on Friday. They will reopen on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

Tonawanda Valley Federal Credit Union in Batavia will be closed Friday.

Cornell Cooperative Extension and Genesee and Leadership Genesee offices will be closed Friday, December 23, 2022, due to the severe weather forecast. The offices will reopen at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 27, 2022.

Due to the projected inclement weather, Pavilion Central School will be closed tomorrow December 23rd and through the weekend. All afternoon and evening activities for today are still scheduled.

The Town of Batavia Offices will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, due to the severe weather forecast. The Department of Public Works and Essential personnel will be available. The Town Office will re-open Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at 8:30 a.m.

County Court and City Court will operate on an "emergency operations" basis on Friday. Click here for details and court contact information.

Hollwedel Memorial Library will be closed on Friday.

Morganville United Church of Christ in Stafford has canceled services for Saturday and Sunday.

Community Action of Orleans and Genesee will be closed on Friday due to the anticipated storm and on Monday in observance of the Christmas holiday.

UMMC is closing non-emergency, non-essential services. For details, click here.

Elba Central is closed due to the winter storm on Friday, Dec 23rd, including all extracurricular and athletic events. We look forward to seeing our Lancer family on January 3, 2023!

Mental Health Association of Genesee & Orleans Counties is closing both our Batavia and Albion offices Friday and will reopen Tuesday.

Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel has announced they will be closed on Friday beginning at 11:30 a.m. The hotel will remain open for those that are already staying or who have reservations tonight. We urge everyone to please be safe and obey all travel advisories. A decision on whether Batavia Downs will reopen on Saturday will be posted on our social media pages and website in the morning.

UR is closing its building in Batavia, which includes: Primary Care, Urology, Hematology and Oncology, ENT, Neurosurgery

Batavia First Presbyterian has canceled tonight's Eve of Christmas Eve service.

The LeRoy and Batavia offices of Village Physical Therapy will be closing at 1 p.m. today. Village Fitness in LeRoy will also be closing at 1 p.m. today, will remain closed Saturday & Sunday, and will reopen at 8 a.m. on Monday.

All VA Outpatient Patient Clinics in Buffalo and Batavia

North Darien Bible Church is canceling our Christmas Eve Service, but we will have our Christmas Day service at 10 a.m.

Le Roy Federal Credit is closing today at 2 p.m.

Tops is closed until Monday morning.

is closed until Monday morning. A travel ban has been issued for Genesee, Erie, Niagara and Orleans Counties. All Masses at Ascension Parish are canceled for Saturday and Sunday. There will be no livestream of Mass.

Perry Veterinary Clinic is closed Saturday.

Everpresent Church Christmas service is rescheduled for 7 p.m. on Sunday evening.

