Veterans three-day events begin Thursday in Genesee County

Events slated for, or in honor of, Veterans Day have this year expanded into a three-day schedule, beginning with a Batavia City Schools district ceremony Thursday morning at the high school, and -- new this year -- continuing with an awareness walk on the Ellicott Trail.

The ceremony at BHS, 260 State St., Batavia, is set for 8:15 a.m. and is to include music and remarks in honor of local military veterans. Local veterans have been invited by students and staff to attend the ceremony that will feature keynote speaker Assemblyman Steve Hawley. There will also be performances by the BHS orchestra, chorus and concert band.

Other presentations include a “What Does Veterans Day Mean to Me” by high school students; the retiring of colors by a Boy Scout troop, and remarks by district leadership.

Genesee-Orleans Council on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse is hosting a “Mission 22 Walk” at 2:30 p.m. that begins at DeWitt Recreation Area, follows the Ellicott Trail on the outskirts of the town, and ends at The Recovery Station on Clinton Street Road.

The Recovery Station is a program of GCASA, and this event is “an opportunity to shine a light on statistics that show that 22 veterans take their lives by suicide every day,” Recovery Station Director Harry Roscoe said in a news release.

After the walk, folks will be treated to a cookout at the Recovery Station, formerly Bohn’s restaurant near the corner of Seven Springs and Clinton Street roads in the Town of Batavia.

Friday will feature the traditional Veterans Day line-up of activities:

9 a.m. Genesee County Park (VVA), 11095 Bethany Center Road, East Bethany

10 a.m. Batavia Veterans Administration Medical Center, 222 Richmond Ave., Batavia

This will be conducted in the side patio area near Building 4. Free parking is on the side of the building. The program includes an invocation by Chaplain Alpha Sanon; the “National Anthem;” local musician Frank Panepento on trumpet; remarks from Danielle Bergman, assistant director; the Genesee County Joint Veterans Honor Guard; and a benediction by Chaplain Alpha Sanon.

10:15 a.m. NYS Veterans Home

11 a.m. Upton Monument, at the intersection of Main and Ellicott streets, Batavia

11 a.m. Le Roy Post 576 will be hosting a ceremony at 2 Trigon Park, Le Roy

11:30 a.m. Jerome Center Monument, Bank Street, Batavia

1 p.m. Genesee Community College will be hosting a Veterans Day service in the William Stuart Forum, 1 College Road, Batavia

In observance of the day, Richmond Memorial Library in Batavia will be closed Thursday and Friday.

Third-day event next week

On Nov. 16, The Recovery Station will host a “Veteran Connection” gathering from 5 to 7 p.m.

Veterans from Genesee and surrounding counties will be able to network with various veteran and local service organizations and take a tour of the facility. This is being conducted in partnership with the GOW Pathway to Hope coalitions.

For more information, call Rascoe at 585-813-6050.

File Photo of a Veterans Day ceremony in 2020, by Howard Owens.