Voters -- and workers -- scarce at GC Board of Elections

Voting in Genesee County — two primaries this summer, plus future races for governor and president — has become more of a problem for the Board of Elections, Dick Siebert says.

Not only have workers been more scarce, but voters don’t seem to be filling the extra voting days required by the state.

“We've had two primaries, which we didn't anticipate. We had the June primary. And then we had the August primary. The turnout was extremely bad. And what we've talked about before, that's always concerning to us,” Siebert, the Republican Party representative as Board of Elections commissioner, said during Wednesday’s Ways & Means meeting. “And it disturbs both of us that there's always talk about extending early voting. Like Lorie and I have always said in other counties … we don't need more than nine days, it's more than sufficient. When you're running, you know, 10 voters a day for how many hours? It's disturbing because there's an expense to it. But we have no control over it. It is what it is. It is what we have to live with.”

The June Primary had a Democratic turnout of 12 percent, or 1,072 votes, with the Republican turnout at 17 percent, or 2,892 votes, he said. August's Primary tallied 2,358 votes for 14 percent of the eligible Republican voters. That pales to the 17,000 registered Republicans and 9,000 registered Democrats that could cast a vote.

With the upcoming local, state and national elections, it is destined “to be a busy year for us,” he said. And given that “workers are walking away from us,” it has been an ongoing challenge to shore up staffing gaps.

Board of Elections staff has been discussing ways to entice workers — breaking up a day into shifts to avoid the long hours of 5:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., and promoting the job as a way to earn extra holiday money, he and the Democratic Board of Elections Commissioner Lorie Longhany said.

“We recruited eight people from those efforts,” she said. “It seems like a post-COVID phenomenon; we have people commit, and then they call and uncommit, or they don’t show up, which is a real hardship on us.”

Both major parties have been working to get the word out, they said, about the need for elections staff. Legislators asked questions about the criteria for employment. Anyone 17 and older who is a Genesee County resident and pre-registered for one of the two parties of Republican or Democrat may be qualified for the job. They just need to keep focused on the task at hand, Longhany said.

“We can’t have people disrupting a poll site. It’s not politics; it’s about a fair election,” she said, as Seibert added that “everyone that wants to vote gets a vote.”

How does the county update its list of voters? Staff monitors the list and removes those who notify the board office that they have moved, and they also review a “move list,” Longhany said. Much of that is dependent on the voter, who has responsibility for notifying the board office and registering in the new county of residence, she said. As for people who have died, “every single morning, staff go through the obituaries,” she said.

“People in this county are very fortunate; it’s very well run,” Legislator Marianne Clattenburg said.

Seibert recommended that Longhany, who lives in Le Roy, be appointed as commissioner again next year. Her term, if approved by the whole Legislature, will run from Jan. 1, 2023 to Dec. 31, 2026.

Committee members voted to forward the proposal.

Photo: Dick Siebert, Republican representative as Board of Elections commissioner, gives county legislators a department review, and recommends Lorie Longhany, Democratic representative as board commissioner, for the next three-year term. Photo by Joanne Beck.