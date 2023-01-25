Weather-related cancellations for Genesee County

Cancellations for Wednesday, Jan. 25 are below. This list will be updated as we receive submissions. Send cancellations to [email protected].

Alabama Fire has canceled bingo due to the weather.

All after school and evening activities at Batavia City School District have been canceled for Wednesday.

The BHS Opening Reception at GO ART! has been canceled this evening. It has been rescheduled for Feb. 15.

Due to the deteriorating weather conditions, Elba Central School is canceling all afterschool and evening activities for Wednesday.

Northgate FMC Wednesday Night 7 p.m. Men's Group has been canceled.