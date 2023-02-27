Winter Advisory for Genesee County

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory, to be in effect until midnight.

Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches are expected. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph in Genesee, Niagara, Orleans and Northern Erie counties. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Periods of snow will result in snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving.