GCEDC to review proposals for Batavia Cold Storage and Appletree Acres at meeting Thursday

Press Release:

The Genesee County Economic Development Center (GCEDC) board of directors will consider an initial resolution at its March 27 meeting for Batavia Cold Storage, LLC for a 7,040 sq ft facility on three acres at the Genesee Valley Agri-Business Park in the town of Batavia.

The $800,000 investment will create a cold storage facility to manufacture ice to be bagged and stored for distribution to local companies. The project will create two full-time equivalent positions with an estimated annual salary range between $26,000 and $52,000.

Batavia Cold Storage, LLC is requesting a sales tax exemption estimated at $28,729, a mortgage tax exemption estimated at $7,200, and a property tax abatement estimated at $65,717 based on the incremental increase in assessed value via a new traditional 10-year PILOT. The project is estimated to generate $917,882 in local fiscal impacts, including payroll and tax revenues, for an estimated $12 local benefit for every $1 of requested incentives.

If the proposed project application is advanced, a public hearing will be scheduled in the town of Batavia.

The GCEDC board of directors will also consider a supplemental initial resolution for Appletree Acres, LLC. The company is proposing to add a 20,000 square-foot expansion to an existing 50,000 square-foot warehouse in the Apple Tree Acres corporate park. A smaller version of the project was previously considered in December 2024.

The new $1.237 million investment would create four full-time equivalent positions with an estimated annual salary range between $45,000 and $65,000 plus benefits.

Appletree Acres, LLC is requesting a sales tax exemption estimated at $58,800 and a property tax abatement estimated at $213,336 based on the incremental increase in assessed value generated by the expansion. The project is estimated to generate $3.1 million in local fiscal impacts, including payroll and tax revenues, for an estimated $14 local benefit for every $1 of requested incentives.

If the revised project application is advanced, a supplemental public hearing will be scheduled in the town of Bergen.

The GCEDC board meeting will be on Thursday, March 27 at 4 p.m. at the MedTech Center’s Innovation Zone, 99 MedTech Drive, Batavia.

Meeting materials and links to a live stream/on-demand recording of the meeting is available at www.gcedc.com.