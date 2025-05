The Village of Corfu held its Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony on Monday. The parade kicked off at noon, with the ceremony immediately following at the Pembroke Intermediate School.

Photos by Kara Richenberg.

Tom Sargent (on the right), Mayor of Corfu.

Lilly Senko, PHS Veterans Outreach Club President, speaking at the Memorial Day Ceremony.

Commemoration of America's Conflicts