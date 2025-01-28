Photos: Pembroke Teacher's Federation hosts successful pizza night to support mental health resources

Photo of Miss. Leona - Teacher's Assistant at Pembroke Primary, picking up a pizza from Jen Wilson, third-sixth grade math teacher, and Ann Fenik, fourth grade teacher.

The second annual Pembroke Teacher's Federation (PTF) Pizza Night was held at Homeslice 33 Pizzeria in Corfu on Jan. 22.

The PTF was excited to team up with Homeslice 33 to raise funds and awareness for mental health resources in Genesee County, members said. Ten teachers volunteered to help make pizza, wings, and fried goodies.

Aaron Brown, a sixth grade teacher at Pembroke, said "Teaming up with Tom and his amazing staff is awesome. Seeing the community support not only mental health but also their teachers is what makes Pembroke a special place!"

During the four-hour event, the PTF raised $450 for mental health.

Photos by Kara Richenberg.

Photo of (from left to right) Rachel Shay - 11th grade U.S. History and 12th grade AP History Teacher, Jess Edwards - Attica Faculty Association, and Aaron Brown - sixth grade teacher, making pizzas.

Photo of Mike Wilson - High School Special Ed teacher, and Reilly Bonastra on fryer duty.