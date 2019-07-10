St. Paul’s offers tuition awards to two new students this fall

St. Paul Lutheran School is offering one full-tuition award and one partial-tuition award to two new elementary students during the 2019–20 school year.

The grant money to fund these scholarships was provided by Lutheran Church Extension Society of Buffalo.

For a student to be eligible for either the full or $400 partial-tuition award, this must be their first time enrolling at St. Paul’s school and their 2019–20 registration must be accepted by school administration by July 31.

The two students whose names are pulled at a drawing Aug. 6 will be contacted by the school board about their tuition awards.

St. Paul’s “will look into ways to get our name out there even more than it already is,” said Jason Clark, the newly hired St. Paul’s School principal.

”We’ve already started that with this grant that we’ve received and are advertising out,” Clark said. “Having a new student be able to come tuition-free for the first year is a great start.”