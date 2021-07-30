LEGAL NOTICE: Public Notice of hearing on community development needs

Legal Notice from Genesee County:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Public Hearing will be held on August 25, 2021 at 3:00 pm at the Old Courthouse, 7 Main Street, Batavia, New York for the purpose of hearing public comments on community development needs, and to discuss the possible submission of an application to the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) COVID-19 response (CDBG- CV) and to consider citizen comments regarding the County’s proposal to submit a CDBG application to the NYS Office of Community Renewal to provide funds to support small businesses in response to COVID-19. The CDBG program is administered by the New York State Office of Community Renewal (OCR), and will make available to eligible local governments approximately $60 Million in 2021 to prevent, prepare for, and respond to COVID- 19 with the principal purpose of benefitting low/moderate-income persons. More detailed information regarding the project will be available at the hearing. Written comments are invited and will be accepted until the time of the hearing upon delivery to the County’s Economic Development Office. The hearing will provide further information about the CDBG program and will allow for citizen participation in the development of any proposed grant applications and/or to provide technical assistance to develop alternate proposals. The hearing is being conducted pursuant to Section 570.486, Subpart I of the CFR and in compliance with the requirements of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, as amended. The hearing location is accessible to persons with disabilities. If special accommodations are needed for persons with disabilities, those with hearing impairments, or those in need of translation from English, those individuals should contact Pamela LaGrou at 585-344-2550 ext. 2202, at least one week in advance of the hearing date to allow for necessary arrangements. Written comments may also be submitted to Pamela LaGrou, Old Courthouse, 7 Main Street, Batavia, New York 14020.