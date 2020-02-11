Sponsored Post: Batavia Players present: One act play festival celebrating Thornton Wilder

One act play festival celebrating Thornton Wilder. LOVE AND HOW TO CURE IT; QUEENS OF FRANCE; SUCH THINGS ONLY HAPPEN IN BOOKS.

One of America’s most prolific and honored playwrights. Thornton Wilder is known for his amazing stories and interesting characters. This one act play festival will delve into three of his most heartwarming and endearing one acts.



By Thornton Wilder

Directed by Heather Ferris, Erin Hodge & Walker Kapral. Friday, February 28th & Saturday, February 29th at 7:30pm, Sunday, March 1st at 2pm.

Tickets: Adults $16; Students/Seniors $15.