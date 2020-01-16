Sponsored Post: Batavia Players present: Our Town

Our Town - tickets on sale now! Please join the Batavia Players for this American classic. The lives of a small New Hampshire town at the beginning of the 19th Century. A warm and loving look at the people and the day to day activities in Grovers Corners. A true treasure of American theater staged in a traditional but unique way. By Thornton Wilder. Directed by Patrick D. Burk.

7:30 PM Friday, January 24th & Saturday, January 25th, 2:00 PM Sunday, January 26th. Tickets Adults $16 Students/Seniors $15

