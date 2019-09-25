Sponsored Post: Batavia Players presents The Rocky Horror Picture Show



Visit our website for a schedule of all of our upcoming shows and special events. (www.BataviaPlayers.org)

Harvester 56 Theater, 56 Harvester Ave., Batavia

The mission of Batavia Players Inc. is to bring affordable theater to the community by making theater accessible to everyone with a variety of quality productions, to enhance artistic growth of participants and encourage audiences to think, feel and develop an appreciation for theater.